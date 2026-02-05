

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Prime Site AG (SPSN.SW) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF382.47 million, or CHF4.79 per share. This compares with CHF360.25 million, or CHF4.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Swiss Prime Site AG reported adjusted earnings of CHF277.61 million or CHF3.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to CHF456.81 million from CHF463.50 million last year.



Swiss Prime Site AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



