Tecan Group AG: Tecan to host Analyst and Media Conference with Capital Markets Update on March 16, 2026

Männedorf, Switzerland, February 10, 2026 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold an Analyst and Media Conference on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 2:00 pm CET to present its full-year 2025 financial results. The event will also feature a Capital Markets Update, including an update on the key drivers supporting the company's medium-term outlook. The press release with the 2025 full-year financial results and the Annual Report 2025 will be published on March 16, 2026, at 6:00 am CET.

The event will take place at Metropol Zurich and will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. To attend in person, please register via the "Investor Relations" section on Tecan's website. Capacity for in-person participation is limited, so early registration is recommended. The webcast link will be made available in the same section a few days prior to the event, and dial-in numbers will be published in the press release on March 16, 2026.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation on www.tecan.com for a period of 12 months.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

