Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (the "Name Change") and will be trading under its new symbol "QSE" effective December 8, 2025.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change will be 74767B103. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing the common shares of the Company under the old name will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

About Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Vancouver-based technology company specializing in post-quantum cybersecurity, encrypted data infrastructure, and quantum-resilient entropy solutions. Through its flagship platform, QSE provides enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare systems with next-generation tools for securing data in transit, at rest, and across distributed environments.

QSE's mission is to become the world's leading provider of practical, deployable quantum-secure infrastructure - protecting organizations from today's most advanced cyber threats and tomorrow's quantum-enabled risks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

