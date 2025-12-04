Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Metalsource Mining, Inc. (CSE: MSM) (FSE: E9Z) (OTCQB: SFRIF) ("Metalsource" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been made eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States.

DTC eligibility streamlines the process of trading the Company's shares, allowing for faster settlement, simplified electronic transfers, and broader access to U.S brokerage firms & investors. This milestone enhances the Company's market presence and supports improved liquidity.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is an important step as we continue to expand our visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community," said Joe Cullen, CEO. "This supports our long-term strategy as we advance and develop our silver-focused assets in North Carolina."

The Company's shares will now be able to trade electronically on broker platforms that utilize DTC services, reducing administrative burden for participants and increasing overall efficiency.

About Metalsource Mining

MetalSource Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276888

SOURCE: Metalsource Mining Inc.