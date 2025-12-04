

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK), Thursday announced the appointment of Spencer Stiles as President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2026.



Stiles, who has been with the company for twenty seven years, has held leadership roles across Orthopaedics as well as MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and has overseen international regions and key supporting functions.



'Appointing Spencer President and COO strengthens our ability to sustain high growth and leverage the breadth of our portfolio,' said Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO, Stryker.



In the pre-market hours, SYK is trading at $367, up 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



