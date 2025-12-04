Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (OTCQB: DOCKF) ("Republic" or the "Company"), a publicly traded technology company, is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol DOCKF on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The Company's common shares are now also fully eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol DOCT.

The OTCQB listing represents a meaningful step forward in the Company's long-term capital markets strategy, increasing visibility and participation among U.S. investors.

Expanding Access to U.S. Investors

Trading on the OTCQB enhances Republic's reach to a broader pool of U.S. retail and institutional investors. The Company's OTCQB listing is expected to support greater trading convenience and open the door to future capital-market initiatives in the United States.

"Listing on the OTCQB with DTC Eligibility elevates our presence in the world's largest capital market," said Daniel Liu, CEO of Republic Technologies. "This milestone strengthens our ability to connect with the international investment community and broaden our shareholder base."

Corporate Model

Republic's corporate model integrates treasury operations with blockchain infrastructure. The Company acquires and locks its ETH holdings into validator infrastructure to generate attestations, which are cryptographic signatures that confirm the validity of data moving through the blockchain. Each node requires 32 ETH to be activated, and thus ETH holdings grow proportionally with infrastructure deployment.

This model is enabled by Ethereum's 2022 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) upgrade, which fundamentally changed how the Ethereum blockchain operates compared to its legacy Proof-of-Work (PoW) model. Previously under the PoW model, participants had to rely on costly, energy-intensive mining hardware. With the PoS model, however, Ethereum's security and operations are tied directly to deployed ETH and software systems, making the infrastructure both more efficient and environmentally sustainable.

The Company believes this approach creates significant strategic advantages. By avoiding dependence on heavy equipment and physical facilities, the business can operate in an asset-light manner, minimizing overhead and reducing operational risks. This allows resources to be directed toward innovation and growth rather than being tied up in costly physical infrastructure. Another key strength lies in liquidity and resilience. ETH is a liquid asset with potential for value appreciation, giving the Company the flexibility to navigate market downturns or volatility more effectively than businesses constrained by illiquid physical assets.

Taken together, the Company's business model represents a modern, software-driven alternative to traditional capital-intensive infrastructure. This positions the Company to remain nimble and efficient, with the potential to capture the long-term value of Ethereum's evolving technology.

Strategic Positioning Amid Market Volatility

Republic continues to operate from a position of strength despite broader market conditions. By combining an ETH-backed treasury, validator infrastructure operations, and attestation services, the Company aims to build a triple-engine growth model designed to generate diversified revenue streams while maintaining risk-disciplined exposure to the broader technological ecosystem.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we aim to operate validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release that address events, conditions, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "potential," "projects," "targets," "may," "could," "would," "might," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB; (ii) the anticipated benefits of an OTCQB listing, including increased visibility and participation among U.S. investors; (iii) the Company's business model, including its ETH-backed treasury strategy, validator infrastructure operations, attestation services, and the expectation that such activities may generate revenue; (iv) the Company's views on Ethereum's technological development, Proof-of-Stake infrastructure, market positioning, and related opportunities; and (v) the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans, operate efficiently in varying market conditions, and pursue future capital-markets initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding market conditions, the benefits of listing on the OTCQB, the performance of Ethereum's network infrastructure, the benefits the Company will derive from the Ethereum's PoS model, the Company's ability to deploy and maintain validator operations, and the continued availability and liquidity of ETH. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, including but not limited to: volatility in digital asset markets; fluctuations in the value of ETH; technological or protocol changes within the Ethereum network; changes in regulatory frameworks applicable to digital assets, blockchain infrastructure, or securities markets; inability of the Company to realize the expected benefits from listing its common shares on the OTCQB; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy as anticipated; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and general market, economic, and political conditions. These risks, as well as other factors, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements in this news release represent management's best judgment based on information available as of the date hereof; however, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual outcomes may differ materially.

