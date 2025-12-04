Arctic Minerals AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Arctic Minerals AB (publ)

On 4 December 2025, Arctic Minerals AB (publ) (the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") at the Legal Firm Schjødt (Hamngatan 27, Stockholm).

Following is a summary of the resolutions passed:

The focus of the EGM was to determine the number of Board Members, Deputy Board Members and election of a new Board Member.

In accordance with a proposal by shareholders representing more than ten per cent of the shares in the Company, the EGM resolved the following:

For the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, the Board of Directors shall consist of four members with no deputies

To elect Joakim Lidfeldt as a new board member replacing Krister Söderholm

Joakim Lidfeldt shall receive Board remuneration in accordance with the remuneration levels resolved by the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 2025, proportionate to the length of his term of office.

Following the EGM, the board of directors consists of Robert Behets (chairman), Peter George, Peter Walker and Joakim Lidfeldt.

Arctic Minerals' Chairman, Robert Behets, commented:

"I am very pleased that Arctic Minerals has been able to attract an international financial sector expert of Joakim Lidfeldt's calibre to join the Company's Board. Joakim's expertise in global equities and well-established networks within the Nordic and Global investment communities will be invaluable to Arctic Minerals as we continue to systematically demonstrate the full potential and value of our flagship Hennes Bay copper-silver project in Sweden, as well as advance the Company's other projects in the Nordics.

On behalf of the Company, I would also like to express our deep gratitude to Krister Söderholm for his long and dedicated service to the Arctic Minerals' Board. He has been on the Board since 2012 and vice chairman of the Board from 2019 to 2025. I would also like to thank Krister for his ongoing commitment to the Company through the Advisory Committee."

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 01.15 p.m. CET on 4 December, 2025.