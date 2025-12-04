Andersen Consulting strengthens its digital transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Codezilla, a custom software development firm headquartered in Romania.

Codezilla specializes in building tailored software products that solve business challenges through a multidisciplinary approach that combines software development with deep marketing expertise. With over 30 years in the market, the firm supports advertising agencies as their implementation and digital consulting resource, while also working with a diverse client base, including healthcare and medical device companies. Codezilla's internal teams span engineering, design, and strategy, delivering omnichannel solutions for both regional and global clients.

"We believe great software is the result of strong engineering and disciplined execution," said Sebastian Doroftei, CEO of Codezilla. "Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting opens up new opportunities, allowing us to pair our design-led, development-first approach with Andersen Consulting's global platform to deliver seamless, integrated solutions for clients."

"Codezilla brings a dynamic energy and problem-solving mindset that aligns with our vision for modern consulting," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their technical excellence and client-focused service model complement our strategy as we continue to expand our capabilities globally."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

