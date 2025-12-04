Comcast Business Unveils Powerful New Suite of Solutions and Upgrades for Millions of American Small Businesses

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Comcast

New offerings deliver faster speeds, greater reliability, intelligent cybersecurity to fuel small business growth nationwide

Eligible new customers can receive a $1,000 Holiday Bonus with qualifying Gig-speed internet package

PHILADELPHIA, December 4, 2025 /3BL/ - Comcast Business, the largest provider of connectivity to small businesses in America, has announced a powerful new suite of advanced solutions and upgrades designed to help keep small businesses connected, protected, and prepared ahead of the holiday rush - and beyond.

Comcast Business is now offering:

Faster speeds, up to 300/300 Mbps through its expanded Dedicated Internet service - now available to more than 3.5 million businesses nationwide. This represents a 50% increase in available symmetrical speeds over HFC and extends reach to 40% more businesses since February 2025;

Full-coverage WiFi via WiFi Extenders that eliminate dead spots and create consistent connectivity for staff, customers, and guests;

Wireless Connect , which intelligently combines Comcast Business internet with dual cellular networks to provide businesses with greater reliability via continuous connectivity - even during a power outage;

Enhanced security with the beta release of SecurityEdge Preferred, which brings big business cybersecurity to small businesses with a next generation firewall that protects against malware, phishing, ransomware, and botnets, with no additional equipment needed for Internet customers.

The new suite of advanced solutions and upgrades builds on the already strong benefits Comcast Business offers small businesses, including a 30-day money back guarantee, 24/7 expert support, proactive network monitoring with Dedicated Internet, and unlimited data on up to 20 lines with Comcast Business Mobile. And now, for a limited time, eligible new customers who switch to a qualifying Gig-speed Internet package may also receive a $1,000 Holiday Bonus in the form of a prepaid card.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities and local economies," said Christian Nascimento, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Digital Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. "From powering point-of-sale systems to fulfilling online orders and staying connected with customers, small businesses depend on secure, always-on connectivity."

"We're proud to provide the speed, reliability, and security that millions of business owners count on every day to stay connected and protected - all delivered over the nation's largest, fastest, reliable network for small business." Christian Nascimento

"Our network gives us a unique, strategic advantage - powering more small businesses than any other provider in the country," continued Nascimento. "Its unmatched scale and intelligence enable Comcast Business to deliver enterprise-grade security purpose-built for small businesses - all at the best value."

Dedicated Internet: Faster Speeds, Broader Reach

Comcast Business has expanded its Dedicated Internet solution to now reach more than 3.5 million businesses nationwide. With symmetrical upload and download speeds, businesses can count on the performance needed to power cloud applications, video conferencing, and e-commerce platforms. The solution is backed by robust service level agreements (SLAs) including 99.99% uptime and features rapid deployment, expert support, and proactive network monitoring - all delivered over an AI-enhanced network that is continually evolving to meet the demands of modern businesses.

WiFi Extenders: Seamless Coverage for Staff, Customers and Guests

Existing Comcast Business customers can now enhance their in-location connectivity with WiFi Extenders. These devices work with the Comcast Business gateway to create a mesh network that eliminates dead spots and strengthens signal throughout the business space. Whether it's for employees, customers, or guests, the result is consistent speeds and reliable coverage - all easily managed through the Comcast Business MyAccount app.

Business Internet & Wireless Connect: Comcast Business is Designed for 100% Reliability

Business Internet and Wireless Connect are now available to help small businesses stay online. By intelligently combining Comcast Business Internet with dual cellular networks and access to millions of WiFi hotspots, the solution delivers continuous connectivity. Wireless Connect automatically detects and switches to the strongest available connection in real-time and includes a battery backup to maintain operations during power outages for up to eight hours. With professional installation and around-the-clock support, Business Internet and Wireless Connect deliver the reliability businesses need to help keep transactions, cloud apps, and customer experiences running smoothly.

SecurityEdge Preferred: Big Business Security, Built for Small Business

Coming soon, SecurityEdge Preferred will bring big business cybersecurity to small businesses - without the complexity. Now in beta release, this intelligent cybersecurity solution is embedded directly into the Comcast network, offering comprehensive security at a great value. There's no need for IT staff or additional hardware other than a business gateway. With an intuitive management portal and seamless integration, business owners can focus on growth with the peace of mind that their operations have the security they need.

A Stronger Network for a Stronger Season

From neighborhood cafés and salons to multi-location retailers, Comcast Business delivers the connectivity, reliability, security, wireless solutions, and trusted support small businesses need to thrive. These enhanced offerings underscore Comcast Business's position as America's leading provider for small business connectivity - bringing essential solutions together through one trusted partner.

For more information on these solutions and the $1,000 Holiday Bonus, visit: https://business.comcast.com/small-business

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

