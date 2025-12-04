Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Arctic Falls Aktiebolag, company registration number 556260-2317, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.



First day of trading is expected to be December 11, 2025, provided that Arctic Falls Aktiebolag applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met.



The company has 9,036,036 shares as per today's date.



Share Information Short name: ARFA Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 9,036,036 ISIN code: SE0026821076 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 441286 Company Registration Number: 556260-2317 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK

ICB Classification Industry code 50 - Industrials Supersector code 5020 - Industrial Goods and Services



Trading will be on a when issued basis from 11 December, 2025 up and including 12 December, 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 8 913008.