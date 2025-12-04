DJ BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards

BILENDI BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 04-Dec-2025 / 17:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards Paris, December 4, 2025 - Bilendi, a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry, announces a major milestone in the expansion of its global research capabilities. Fourteen months after unveiling its plan to extend panel coverage beyond 13 countries to 20 new markets (September 2024), Bilendi now reaches 44 countries, supported by a strong investment strategy and the acquisition of Netquest. This rapid and strategic expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to both scale and data quality. Meeting Global Demand with Coverage Across 44 Countries Bilendi is responding to the growing need within the market research and UX research sectors for reliable data by combining extensive international coverage with the rapid rollout of its new proprietary panels. From an initial presence in 13 countries in 2024, the company has expanded its reach through a combination of active launch plans and acquisitions, resulting in coverage across 44 countries today. Historically established in Western Europe, the acquisition of Netquest enabled Bilendi to integrate the strongest panel portfolio in Latin America. Bilendi's investment plan further extended its coverage to the United States and several European countries, including Greece and Ireland. In addition, several key Eastern European markets - including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia - have been recently launched. This strong development reflects Bilendi's strategy of being a global player with deep local expertise, supported by 21 offices that ensure a thorough understanding of local markets and operational excellence in serving clients. The highest standards for data integrity: Proprietary Panels and the "5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score" By managing all its proprietary panels in-house, Bilendi ensures full transparency and control over every stage - from panel recruitment and management to sampling. This model is essential for delivering reliable data on a global scale. The 5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score leverages advanced technology and AI-based security measures to continuously validate respondents, ensuring data comes from certified, high-quality participants. Additionally, Bilendi's entire quality management system across all countries is ISO 20252:2019 certified, underscoring the company's commitment to rigorous, internationally recognized standards. Looking ahead: Continuing Global Expansion and Commitment to Quality Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, states: "Our clients expect a partner who can support their international growth with robust global coverage and data of the highest quality. This commitment drives Bilendi: we are actively continuing to expand our global presence while maintaining the highest standards of quality." About Bilendi Bilendi is a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data ethically - from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, and more - for researchers seeking to better understand society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. With over 640 employees and 21 offices worldwide, Bilendi provides clients with access to more than 4 million participants through its high-quality proprietary panels in 44 countries. Bilendi works with major market players, including Market Research Agencies, Universities, Media Agencies, PR Agencies, Consulting firms and End clients. ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi places quality and innovation at the heart of its strategy. With over 640 employees and 21 offices worldwide, Bilendi provides clients with access to more than 4 million participants through its high-quality proprietary panels in 44 countries. Bilendi works with major market players, including Market Research Agencies, Universities, Media Agencies, PR Agencies, Consulting firms and End clients. ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi places quality and innovation at the heart of its strategy. The company develops advanced AI solutions, including BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, and Bilendi Discuss, a qualitative research platform with an intuitive interface. www.bilendi.com Contact Daniel Cunill Director of Market Research Services, UK and US Tel +44 207 819 2820 Email: d.cunill@bilendi.com

