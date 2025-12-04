Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:02
17,300 Euro
+3,59 % +0,600
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,15017,55019:47
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 18:27 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards

DJ BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 
04-Dec-2025 / 17:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 
 
Paris, December 4, 2025 - Bilendi, a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry, 
announces a major milestone in the expansion of its global research capabilities. Fourteen months after unveiling its 
plan to extend panel coverage beyond 13 countries to 20 new markets (September 2024), Bilendi now reaches 44 countries, 
supported by a strong investment strategy and the acquisition of Netquest.  This rapid and strategic expansion reflects 
the company's long-term commitment to both scale and data quality. 
 
Meeting Global Demand with Coverage Across 44 Countries 
 
Bilendi is responding to the growing need within the market research and UX research sectors for reliable data by 
combining extensive international coverage with the rapid rollout of its new proprietary panels. From an initial 
presence in 13 countries in 2024, the company has expanded its reach through a combination of active launch plans and 
acquisitions, resulting in coverage across 44 countries today. 
 
Historically established in Western Europe, the acquisition of Netquest enabled Bilendi to integrate the strongest 
panel portfolio in Latin America. Bilendi's investment plan further extended its coverage to the United States and 
several European countries, including Greece and Ireland. In addition, several key Eastern European markets - including 
Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia - have been recently launched.  
 
This strong development reflects Bilendi's strategy of being a global player with deep local expertise, supported by 21 
offices that ensure a thorough understanding of local markets and operational excellence in serving clients. 
 
The highest standards for data integrity: Proprietary Panels and the "5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score" 
 
By managing all its proprietary panels in-house, Bilendi ensures full transparency and control over every stage - from 
panel recruitment and management to sampling. This model is essential for delivering reliable data on a global scale. 
 
The 5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score leverages advanced technology and AI-based security measures to continuously validate 
respondents, ensuring data comes from certified, high-quality participants. Additionally, Bilendi's entire quality 
management system across all countries is ISO 20252:2019 certified, underscoring the company's commitment to rigorous, 
internationally recognized standards. 

Looking ahead: Continuing Global Expansion and Commitment to Quality 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, states: "Our clients expect a partner who can support their international 
growth with robust global coverage and data of the highest quality. This commitment drives Bilendi: we are actively 
continuing to expand our global presence while maintaining the highest standards of quality." 
 
About Bilendi  
 
Bilendi is a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to 
collect and process reliable data ethically - from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, and more - for 
researchers seeking to better understand society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. 
 
With over 640 employees and 21 offices worldwide, Bilendi provides clients with access to more than 4 million 
participants through its high-quality proprietary panels in 44 countries. Bilendi works with major market players, 
including Market Research Agencies, Universities, Media Agencies, PR Agencies, Consulting firms and End clients. 
 
ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi places quality and innovation at the heart of its strategy. The company develops 
advanced AI solutions, including BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, and Bilendi Discuss, a 
qualitative research platform with an intuitive interface. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
Contact 
 
Daniel Cunill 
 
Director of Market Research Services, UK and US 
 
Tel +44 207 819 2820 
 
Email: d.cunill@bilendi.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2240726 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2240726 04-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240726&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.