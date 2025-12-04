Anzeige
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
04.12.25
17,300 Euro
+3,59 % +0,600
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 18:39 Uhr
Correction of a release from 04.12.2025 17:56 CET/CEST - BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards

DJ Correction of a release from 04.12.2025 17:56 CET/CEST - BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 

BILENDI 
Correction of a release from 04.12.2025 17:56 CET/CEST - BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, 
Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 
04-Dec-2025 / 18:07 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries,  Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 

Paris, December 4, 2025 - Bilendi, one of the European leaders in technology, data and AI solutions for the market 
research sector, announces announces a major milestone in the expansion of its global research capabilities. Fourteen 
months  after unveiling its plan to extend panel coverage beyond 13 countries to 20 new markets (September 2024), 
Bilendi now reaches 44 countries, supported by a strong investment strategy and the acquisition of Netquest.  This 
rapid and strategic expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to both scale and data  quality. 

Meeting Global Demand with Coverage Across 44 Countries 
 
Bilendi is responding to the growing need within the market research and UX research sectors for reliable data  by 
combining extensive international coverage with the rapid rollout of its new proprietary panels. From an initial 
presence in 13 countries in 2024, the company has expanded its reach through a combination of active launch plans and 
acquisitions, resulting in coverage across 44 countries today. 
 
Historically established in Western Europe, the acquisition of Netquest enabled Bilendi to integrate the strongest 
panel portfolio in Latin America. Bilendi's investment plan further extended its coverage to the United States and 
several European countries, including Greece and Ireland. In addition, several key Eastern European markets - including 
Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia,  and Slovenia - have been recently launched. 
  
 
This strong development reflects Bilendi's strategy of being a global player with deep local expertise, supported by 21 
offices that ensure a thorough understanding of local markets and operational excellence in serving clients. 

The highest standards for data integrity: Proprietary Panels and the "5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score" 
 
By managing all its proprietary panels in-house, Bilendi ensures full transparency and control over every stage - from 
panel recruitment and management to sampling. This model is essential for delivering reliable data on a global scale. 
 
The 5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score leverages advanced technology and AI-based security measures to continuously validate 
respondents, ensuring data comes from certified, high-quality participants. Additionally,  Bilendi's entire quality 
management system across all countries is ISO 20252:2019 certified, underscoring the company's commitment to rigorous, 
internationally recognized standards. 

Looking ahead: Continuing Global Expansion and Commitment to Quality 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, states: "Our clients expect a partner who can support their international 
growth with robust global coverage and data of the highest quality. This commitment drives Bilendi: we are actively 
continuing to expand our global presence while maintaining the highest standards of quality." 

Next publication: Full-year 2025 revenue, on 25 February 2026 (after market close). 

About Bilendi 

Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data, and AI solutions for the market research sector. 
 
Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, ethically, from consumers, citizens, patients, and 
professionals, for researchers to better understand our society and for economic and political actors to make informed 
decisions. 
 
With a team of approximately 640 people, Bilendi has 21 offices in Europe, North America, South America, and Africa. 
 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has notably developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi 
Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 37 countries in Europe, 
North America, and Latin America. 
 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN Code: FR0004174233 - Mnemonic Code: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA PME - 
"Innovative Company" qualification from Bpifrance. 

www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30                         
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst & Investor Relations 
                           Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                           Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                           Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                         Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 
Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2240734 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2240734 04-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
