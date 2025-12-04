

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Interactive Entertainment (SONY) has entered into a publishing partnership with Bad Robot Games, the gaming arm of JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, to produce the studio's first internally developed title, a four-player co-op shooter directed by Mike Booth of Left 4 Dead fame.



The project is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC, with additional details to be revealed later.



Bad Robot Games CEO Anna Sweet said the collaboration gives the studio the scale and support needed to build a new IP with an expansive universe, adding that Booth's direction aims to create memorable cooperative experiences.



Sony executives praised the studio's creative vision and innovation, noting that the partnership aligns with PlayStation's focus on delivering emotionally resonant and immersive gaming experiences.



