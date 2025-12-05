

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown (AT1.DE) announced that it has successfully completed the issuance of a 400 million pounds, 7-year senior unsecured bond and, in parallel, initiated a tender offer to repurchase certain outstanding bond series with a targeted nominal amount of 870 million euros. These actions underscore the Company's proactive strategy in managing upcoming debt maturities and extending its overall debt maturity profile.



The newly issued Series 44 GBP Straight Bond will mature in December 2032. To mitigate currency risk associated with the GBP denomination, the Company has entered into a cross-currency swap into EUR for the tenor of the bond. This results in an effective Euro coupon fixed at 3.5% for the first three years, followed by 1.15% plus 6-month Euribor thereafter.



Concurrently, the Company launched the Tender as part of its liability management program. The Tender targets 870 million euros of outstanding bonds across three series, with a focus on those carrying shorter maturities and relatively higher coupons. The objective is to optimize the debt structure and reduce overall financing costs. The Tender commenced on 4 December 2025 and will expire on 11 December 2025.



