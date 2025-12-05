

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT Docomo Inc. is weighing the sale of land surrounding four office buildings it owns in the Tokyo metropolitan area, according to a report from Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. The move is aimed at strengthening the mobile operator's financial position.



The potential deal is expected to exceed 100 billion yen or about $645 million, Bloomberg reported. The report said the company has already approached several prospective buyers, including major property firms, though the discussions remain private.



