

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DATA Group Corp. (NTDTY, 3850.T), a Japanese IT and business services company, on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a SAP provider in the agribusiness industry in Brazil, SPRO IT Solutions for undisclosed terms.



The completion the acquisition is expected following approval from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense or CADE.



The acquisition will add about 70 customers to the portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions.



SPRO will become a subsidiary of NTT DATA Business Solutions, Serviços de Tecnologia Ltda. in Brazil and will continue operating independently under the brand SPRO, an NTT DATA Company.



SPRO was founded in 2008 and is a national agribusiness technology with expertise across grain origination, animal protein, agricultural inputs, seeds, retail, and biofuels.



SPRO provides an end-to-end digital transformation platform supporting operational efficiency, governance, and sustainability, and offers proprietary solutions on the SAP Store. The company has earned multiple certifications and awards, including the SAP Delivery Excellence Award.



NTT DATA is currently trading 0.76% lesser at JPY 3,905 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



