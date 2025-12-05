

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) on Friday outlined its updated strategy and financial targets for 2026, including a group net income goal of $4.5 billion and the planned introduction of a sustainable annual share buyback programme starting in 2026 at $500 million, contingent on meeting its 2025 earnings target.



Group Chief Executive Officer Andreas Berger said, 'Today we are a stronger Swiss Re - delivering resilient earnings and leveraging a powerful data and AI platform to drive smarter decisions, deeper risk insights and long-term value for our clients. As we look ahead, we continue to focus our efforts and resources firmly on our core markets. Conditions remain constructive, supported by structural growth. This puts us in a strong position for 2026 and beyond.'



Swiss Re said it has materially completed a review of underperforming portfolios in its Life & Health Reinsurance unit, focusing on Australia, Israel and South Korea, with the fourth-quarter IFRS pre-tax earnings impact of related assumption updates estimated at about $250 million.



The company said it has maintained or raised its 2026 targets for all business units. Property & Casualty Reinsurance and Corporate Solutions continue to aim for combined ratios below 85% and 91%, respectively, while the target for Life & Health Reinsurance has been increased to a net income of $1.7 billion in 2026.



The group reaffirmed its multi-year IFRS return on equity target of more than 14% and said it continues to aim for annual dividend per-share growth of at least 7% over the next two years. Swiss Re added that it remains on track to reduce run-rate operating expenses by $300 million by 2027, following substantial progress in 2025.



