XP Power Ltd - Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

5 December 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

Board Changes

The Board of XP Power is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlotta Ginman as Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director designate from 1 January 2026, following a comprehensive search process.

Charlotta will succeed Polly Williams as Senior Independent Director with effect from 26 February 2026 following a transition period, at which point Polly will retire from the Board after over nine years of service with the Group.

On joining the XP Power Board, Charlotta will also be appointed as a member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees.

Charlotta is an experienced Non-Executive Director and qualified Chartered Accountant. She has held Non-Executive roles with a broad range of international companies across a number of sectors including technology, healthcare and financial services. Earlier in her career, she worked in investment banking and held senior finance and management roles at Nokia and Vertu.

Ms Ginman is currently Senior Independent Director (SID) and Audit Committee Chair of BOKU Inc and SID of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (retiring in February 2026). She is also Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of JPMorgan India Growth & Income plc, Gamma Communications plc and VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd.

Her prior appointments in the last five years include Pacific Assets Trust plc, Polar Capital Technology Trust plc and Keywords Studios plc (now Keywords Studios Limited).

Jamie Pike, Chair said:

"I am delighted to welcome Charlotta to the XP Power Board both as a Non-Executive Director and as Senior Independent Director designate. A highly experienced Board member, she brings a strong understanding of the investment community and a global business perspective. Her background in senior commercial roles across manufacturing and technology, in multiple geographies and sectors, as well as investment banking will further strengthen the Board's capabilities.

On behalf of the Board I would like to express our sincere thanks to Polly for her invaluable service and support over the past nine years as a Non-Executive Director. Her expertise and contribution over the years, have been greatly valued."

There are no other disclosures in relation to Charlotta Ginman's appointment to be made pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Claire de Groot +44 (0)207 638 9571

Note to editors

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function. Power controllers are critical for optimal delivery in challenging environments but are a small part of the overall customer product cost.

XP Power designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (c.39% of sales in H1 2025), Industrial Technology (c.38% of sales in H1 2025) and Healthcare (c.22% sales in H1 2025) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically five to seven years depending on the industry sector. XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, China, North America and Germany, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE SmallCap Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from over 30 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.