Acconeer AB: Acconeer Appoints Michel Roig as Head of Sales and Marketing

Michel Roig joins Acconeer as the company's Head of Sales and Marketing effective January 1, 2026. Michel brings extensive international leadership experience across the semiconductor, telecommunications, software, and advanced audio technology industries. Throughout his career, he has successfully built and scaled global sales organizations, developed strategic customer partnerships, and driven commercialization of cutting-edge embedded technologies.

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, comments: "Over the past quarters, we have taken significant steps in scaling our business. With Michel's experience and drive, I am confident we will accelerate even further."

Michel Roig, incoming Head of Sales and Marketing adds: "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working at the intersection of innovation and real-world product impact. Acconeer represents exactly that kind of opportunity - world-class engineering, multiple high-potential applications, and technology that truly stands out in the market. I'm excited to help scale the business globally and support customers in bringing groundbreaking products to life."

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.