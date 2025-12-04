Acconeer AB: Acconeer replaces existing access control solution in car models from European premium car manufacturer

The design wins' total value is estimated to 420 000 USD over four years starting in 2027. These design wins are for the use case access control for handsfree opening of the trunk using Acconeer's radar sensor A121, and replaces another technology in updates of existing car models. In addition they follow several previous design wins and launches with the same manufacturer. By "design win" Acconeer refers to that the company's radar sensor has been selected for use in a customer product, but it is not equivalent to that an order has been placed.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "Replacing an existing supplier in a running model is a strong confirmation of the superiority of Pulsed Coherent Radar for access control. We continue our mission to win more customers with increased energy and confidence."

Sales to this manufacturer will be reflected in orders by Acconeer's distributors. A design win is counted when a formal nomination is received, or when forecasted sales can be done with high reliability.

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.