HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Clearstream Europe AG

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Clearstream Europe AG Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 325,000,000 Description: FRN due 5th November 2027 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only

