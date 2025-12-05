

Winity Life Launches Its First Visa Card and Mobile App, offering an International Payments Experience for Digital-First Consumers Hong Kong - December 05, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Winity Life , a lifestyle platform built for individuals who live, work, and transact across borders, has launched its inaugural Visa product-The Winity Exclusive Card-together with its mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Designed for users who operate across both traditional finance and digital assets, the Winity App enables members to deposit supported cryptocurrencies-including USDT, USDC, WCO, ETH, BNB, and TRX-and spend in USD at merchants and ATMs that accept Visa, subject to local availability and applicable conditions.

This is achieved by allowing members to deposit digital assets and spend USD on the same Winity platform. Winity Life seeks to offer greater financial control, reduced exposure to unexpected FX charges, and a streamlined, international spending experience. The launch comes at a time when digital payments have scaled to multi-trillion-dollar annual volumes, and a majority of adults worldwide now rely on mobile and wallet-based solutions for everyday transactions and cross-border commerce. Against this accelerating shift, Winity Life positions itself as a bridge between rapidly expanding digital payment behaviours and the stability of established card networks-delivering app-based control, platform-wide usability, and an integrated loyalty experience. "With The Exclusive Card, Winity Life is not just issuing another card - it is building a lifestyle platform for people whose money, work, and travel already cross borders every day," said Anish Jain, Founder and CEO of Winity Life. "Our goal is to make it simple for members to move value from digital assets into real-world experiences, with clear pricing, meaningful rewards, and always-on support." Key Platform Highlights USD-Denominated Balance: Offers a USD-centric experience to help users manage spending.

Digital Access: Virtual cards may be issued after approval, subject to verification and system availability. Physical cards may be used at participating POS terminals and ATMs, subject to applicable limits.

Seamless Wallet Integration: Google Pay is supported for digital payments.

Cross-Border Usage: Spend and withdraw cash at merchants and ATMs worldwide where Visa is accepted, subject to local availability and transaction conditions.

Winity Loyalty: Earn Winity Points on every purchase, redeemable for selected travel, curated experiences, and more, in accordance with program terms. Supporting a Connected Lifestyle- Winity Life is designed as an always-on lifestyle ecosystem, supported by 24/7 assistance via WhatsApp and premium Member Services. Through the Winity Life App, members can manage both digital and traditional assets, access privileges through the Winity Loyalty program, and benefit from a cohesive experience built for borderless living and digital-first financial habits. How to Get Started- The Winity Life app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can complete verification, select their preferred card, and-once approved- gain access to a virtual card for secure, USD-denominated payments at supported locations. Looking Ahead- Following this debut, Winity Life will soon introduce the Winity Executive Card, a premium metal card crafted for users who seek elevated design and enhanced privileges. Members can apply for the Executive Card via the Winity Life website. About Winity Life Winity Life is a global platform that merges traditional and digital payments into one seamless ecosystem. Built for borderless living, it enables members to manage digital assets, hold a USD balance, and spend instantly via the Winity Card. Featuring Winity Loyalty rewards, 24/7 AI support, and a secure app, Winity Life offers the financial flexibility to navigate the global economy. Download now on Apple Store and Google Play. Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/winity-life/id6752761057 Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.winity.life Media contact Brand: Winity Life Contact: Arijit Das, Senior Manager- Marketing and PR Email: marketing@winity.life Website: https://winity.life 05/12/2025 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

