

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AI.PA) said it will invest approximately 25 million euros to revamp its Air Separation Unit in Yulin, Shaanxi Province, in China. As part of a contract extension with a subsidiary of the Yangchang Group, the revamping will immediately enable a reduction of the unit's CO2 emissions. The ASU's oxygen capacity will be increased by 10%.



Air Liquide has established since 2008 a long-term partnership with the Yangchang Group by supplying gas to its subsidiary Kaiyue. Air Liquide in China operates more than 140 plants.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News