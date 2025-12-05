

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) on Friday lowered its full-year 2025 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), before special items, citing weaker revenue during the U.S. government shutdown and higher fuel costs.



The carrier now expects EBIT of about $500 million for the year, down from its previous forecast of $600 million to $800 million.



Southwest said demand temporarily declined during the shutdown period but noted that bookings have since returned to prior expectations.



