

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Palantir (PLTR) said it will work with NVIDIA and TWG AI to bring real-time AI and data-driven insights to the rodeo arena with Teton Ridge. Teton Ridge is a western sports and entertainment company backed by TWG Global.



Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA, said: 'Powered by full-stack NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software, Teton Ridge is processing data 10x faster to unlock real-time insights with Palantir AIP - elevating the iconic American sport of rodeo and setting a new standard for innovative entertainment experiences.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News