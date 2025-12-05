

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) said its subsidiary FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC, has launched an offer to exchange up to $450 million of its outstanding 4.750% senior notes due 2033 for an equal amount of new notes with the same terms.



The exchange offer launched to satisfy obligations under a prior registration rights agreement will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York time on January 7, 2026, unless extended.



Noteholders may withdraw tenders at any time before the offer expires.



On Friday, FirstEnergy closed trading 0.20% lesser at $45.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.



