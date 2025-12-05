Solarwatt France has initiated a statutory early-warning procedure before the Lyon commercial court to safeguard the future of its operations.From pv magazine France Solarwatt, a German supplier of photovoltaic panels and solar batteries, announced a restructuring plan to address current challenges in the French and European photovoltaic markets. As part of this plan, its French subsidiary, Solarwatt France, filed an early-warning procedure with the Lyon Commercial Court on December 3, the company said in a statement. In French corporate law, a statutory early-warning procedure is designed to ...

