Comcast Expands Access to Technology and WiFi With Launch of Five New Flagship Lift Zones To Advance Digital Opportunity for More Americans

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Key Takeaways

01 Lift Zones, Comcast's nationwide initiative to ensure more Americans have access to the internet and digital tools needed to thrive, is backed by a $50 million commitment.

02 Powered by Comcast Business, Flagship Lift Zones are an extension of the award-winning Lift Zones initiative, which launched in 2020 and now includes more than 1,250 locations nationwide.

Comcast announced it is launching five new Flagship Lift Zones this fall in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, St. Paul and Federal Way, WA, bringing free WiFi, advanced technology, workforce training and digital skills programming to even more neighborhoods across America. Lift Zones, Comcast's nationwide initiative to ensure more people in more communities have access to the internet and digital tools needed to thrive, is backed by a $50 million cash and in-kind investment. These commitments build on successful Flagship Lift Zones launched in Atlanta, Houston, and Oakland in 2024, and pave the way for opening five additional flagships by the end of 2026, including locations in Pennsylvania and Florida.

"We're not just building networks - we're building pathways to opportunity. Our $50 million Lift Zones commitment enables more people to access the internet and the tools they need to succeed - whether that's applying for a job, attending a virtual class, or launching a business - we're creating a future where everyone can participate in today's digital economy." Dalila Wilson-Scott Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer,

Comcast Corporation and President

Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

Flagship Lift Zones are an extension of the award-winning Lift Zones initiative, which launched in 2020 and now includes more than 1,250 locations nationwide. Each Flagship site is developed in partnership with a trusted local organization and includes:

Technology upgrades and digital skills training

Dedicated grant funding for local programming

On-site Digital Navigators to assist with internet access, devices, and digital literacy

In addition, Flagship Lift Zone sites receive Xfinity's free high-speed 6GHz WiFi. Xfinity delivers fast, reliable WiFi experience with multi-gig speeds, low-lag connection for gaming and streaming, the capacity to connect hundreds of devices, and unbeatable wall-to-wall WiFi coverage.

Flagship Locations Opening This Fall

Chicago, IL - The Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation in Chicago's Austin neighborhood features a recently opened, state-of-the-art 76,000-square-foot hub for workforce training and economic empowerment.

D.C. - At Building Bridges Across the River at TheARC, this location will expand workforce development programs, and builds on Comcast's $1 million commitment to serve as the connectivity partner for the 11th Street Bridge Park, a joint initiative with the District Department of Transportation.

Philadelphia - Located at Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. (OIC), this Lift Zone will support job training in industries like healthcare, hospitality, and digital media.

St. Paul - At Hmong American Partnership, the Lift Zone will enhance job skills training and employment services in high-demand sectors like healthcare and IT .

Federal Way (Seattle area) - Partnering with El Centro De La Raza, Comcast's investment will support bilingual education, small business support, and digital skills training.

Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion initiative to connect people to the internet, provide digital opportunity and build a future of Unlimited Possibilities. This commitment is helping to expand internet access, deliver digital skills training, and drive economic mobility. Through thousands of community partnerships and programs across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky, we are working to ensure everyone can benefit from being connected to the internet. This includes programs such as Comcast RISE.

Comcast and local leaders gather to officially launch our Flagship Lift Zone at the Aspire Center in Chicago

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-expands-access-to-technology-and-wifi-with-launch-of-fiv-1115067