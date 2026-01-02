Das Instrument 00B DK0061555109 AQUAPORIN A/S DK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2026

The instrument 00B DK0061555109 AQUAPORIN A/S DK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2026



Das Instrument GJ9 US78444J1088 SLC AGRICOLA S.A.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2026

The instrument GJ9 US78444J1088 SLC AGRICOLA S.A.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2026



Das Instrument CTP2 US20030N1019 COMCAST CORP. A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2026

The instrument CTP2 US20030N1019 COMCAST CORP. A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2026





