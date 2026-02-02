Aquaporin A/S: Bankruptcy order issued for Aquaporin A/S

Company announcement

No. 05/2026

Aquaporin A/S

Nymøllevej 78

DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby

Company registration no.: DK28315694

Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, February 2, 2026 - The Bankruptcy Court at the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen has today issued a bankruptcy order for Aquaporin A/S. The order has been issued following the decision made on Friday, January 30, 2026 by the Board of Directors of Aquaporin A/S to file for bankruptcy as announced in company announcement no. 04/2026, Friday, January 30, 2026.

Teis Gullitz-Wormslev, Kromann Reumert Advokatpartnerselskab has been appointed as trustee of the bankruptcy estate. The trustee will separately inform the creditors of the Company how to file their claims etc.