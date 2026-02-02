Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A3CTW5 | ISIN: DK0061555109 | Ticker-Symbol: 00B
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:04
0,053 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 12:40 Uhr
Aquaporin A/S: Bankruptcy order issued for Aquaporin A/S

Company announcement

No. 05/2026

Aquaporin A/S
Nymøllevej 78
DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby
aquaporin.com
Company registration no.: DK28315694

Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, February 2, 2026 - The Bankruptcy Court at the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen has today issued a bankruptcy order for Aquaporin A/S. The order has been issued following the decision made on Friday, January 30, 2026 by the Board of Directors of Aquaporin A/S to file for bankruptcy as announced in company announcement no. 04/2026, Friday, January 30, 2026.

Teis Gullitz-Wormslev, Kromann Reumert Advokatpartnerselskab has been appointed as trustee of the bankruptcy estate. The trustee will separately inform the creditors of the Company how to file their claims etc.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
