Aquaporin A/S (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen due to the company having been declared bankrupt.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since 30 January 2026 and will be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. The last day the company's shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen is 2 February 2026.

Reference is made to the company's announcements disclosed on 30 January 2026 and 2 February 2026.

ISIN DK0061555109 Name Aquaporin Number of shares (of DKK 1 each) 23,261,031 shares (23,261,031 DKK) CVR NR 28315694 ICB 5020 Short name AQP Orderbook ID 228228

