The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

5 December 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the General Meeting of the Company held on 12 November 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 3,291,239 that a market total of 30,737 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 1254.54 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company 21,165,734. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 21,165,734 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

