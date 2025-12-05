Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") announces it has entered into agreements with the following investor relations and market-making service providers.

Investor Relations Agreements

Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB"): Effective October 22, 2025, RZOLV engaged OTB to provide marketing and distribution services for a six-month term. OTB will receive $150,000, payable in six monthly instalments of $25,000.

OTB's services include owned media, social media outreach, financial influencers and short-form video content, paid advertising, partner syndication, and targeted campaigns across platforms such as Reddit, Discord, Telegram, X, and StockTwits.

OTB is an arm's length party to the Company and currently holds no securities of RZOLV, though it may acquire securities in the future. No stock options, performance factors, or additional compensation are included in the agreement.

Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"): Effective November 21, 2025, RZOLV entered into an investor relations agreement with Apaton to support market awareness through multi-platform content, video production, and newsletter distribution in English and German, primarily targeting Germany.

Apaton will receive €12,000 for a 12-week term, with the option for extension at the Company's discretion. Apaton is an arm's length party and holds no securities of RZOLV, though it may acquire securities in the future. No stock options, performance factors, or additional compensation are included.

Market Making Agreement

Effective October 22, 2025, RZOLV retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services. The agreement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. RZOLV will pay ITG a monthly fee of $5,500.

ITG is an arm's length party and to the Company's knowledge currently holds 30,000 common shares of the Company. No stock options or performance-based compensation are included in the agreement.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-tech company developing innovative, non-toxic solutions that aim to transform gold extraction and mine-site remediation. The Company's flagship product, RZOLV, is a proprietary water-based hydrometallurgical formula that provides a sustainable, safe alternative to sodium cyanide for the dissolution and recovery of gold.

Cyanide has been the industry standard for more than a century, yet its toxicity has resulted in bans or restrictions across multiple jurisdictions, along with significant permitting, handling, and ESG challenges for mining companies. RZOLV delivers comparable performance and cost metrics to cyanide while offering a non-toxic, reusable, and environmentally sustainable profile, enabling gold extraction in regions, ore types, and project settings where cyanide use is impractical, prohibited, or socially unacceptable. For more information: https://www.rzolv.com.

Cautionary Note

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

