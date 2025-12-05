Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Mr. G. Scott Paterson ("Mr. Paterson") today announced that he acquired 197,500 common shares of The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or the "Company") at an average price of $0.30 per common share.

On September 12, 2025, Mr. Paterson disclosed that his beneficial ownership in FUTR exceeded ten percent as a result of his holdings of common shares, vested stock options and warrants. Subsequently, FUTR completed a $6.5 million financing at $0.30 per Unit, of which Mr. Paterson purchased 700,000 Units for $210,000. Consequently, as a result of dilution from the financing, Mr. Paterson's percentage ownership decreased to below ten percent.

In addition to the 700,000 units purchased in the $0.30 financing, Mr. Paterson has since acquired 1,162,500 common shares, paying between $0.25 to $0.36 for each common share. As a result, Mr. Paterson owns, directly or exercises control or direction over a total of 10,334,103 common shares of FUTR, representing approximately 8.3 percent on a non-diluted basis and 10.5 percent on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 228,768 vested stock options and 2,847,826 warrants into common shares.

Mr. Paterson acquired control and direction of these FUTR shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Paterson may from time to time acquire and or dispose of securities of FUTR or may continue to hold his current position.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and relates to FUTR, whose head office is located at 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1B7, and to Mr. Paterson. A copy of Mr. Paterson's Early Warning Report, required to be filed by him in connection with his acquisition of control and direction over these shares of FUTR, will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277145

SOURCE: G. Scott Paterson