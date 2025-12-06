? Named Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales ?

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was selected as 'Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company' at the 2025 Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards. The GSA awards recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence through their success, vision, strategy, and future opportunities in the industry as determined by votes from GSA members.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Global Semiconductor Alliance and our peers as one of 2025's most respected public semiconductor companies. This recognition reflects the dedication of the Lattice team and the trust of our customers, partners, suppliers, and investors. Looking ahead, we remain laser-focused on driving innovation and strengthening our role as the trusted low power programmable leader for semiconductor and system solutions," said Ford Tamer, Chief Executive Officer, Lattice Semiconductor.

The annual GSA Awards celebrate the accomplishments of the semiconductor industry and honor the best performing companies and top leaders. Members of the GSA represent 80 percent of the $620B+ semiconductor industry.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

