LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 DECEMBER 2025 - Family wellbeing is emerging as one of the strongest predictors of success on international assignments - yet support for families has not always kept pace with modern mobility expectations, according to new research from AXA Global Healthcare.
Only 2 in 5 assignees are offered psychological support post-assignment, despite 9 in 10 reporting a difficult period with their mind health challenge during their time abroad.
And although over half receive a promotion or guaranteed role on return, personal wellbeing and cultural readjustment often lag behind.
"Having lived and worked in six countries, I know first-hand that coming home can be the hardest part," said Virginie Faucon, Chief Marketing Officer, AXA Health International.
"On my own return to France, the adjustment was unexpectedly complex - the psychological shift, the feeling of being out of sync with your own culture, and the toll on family unity can be profound. Yet only 3 in 5 HR decision-makers provide reverse culture shock training for assignees, showing how often this stage is overlooked. Repatriation is not an 'end' to the journey. It needs to be actively supported."
The rising cost of global placements
The report suggests that the success criteria for assignments are shifting. Salary and logistical support remain essential, but wellbeing, cultural integration, and family inclusion now form the core of a sustainable global mobility strategy.
"Successful international placements build resilient, global organisations," added Idilby. "But that success depends on people's lives, families, and wellbeing being supported.
"This means making family support a core pillar of global mobility policy, reviewing benefits more frequently to reflect real-time needs, and recognising repatriation as a stage that requires just as much support as the move itself. Above all, prioritising mind health can help employees and their families adjust, settle, and ultimately thrive."
ABOUT THE REPORT
AXA Global Healthcare's 2025 World of Work Report is based on a survey conducted in June 2025 by Savanta, examining the experiences of international assignees and HR decision-makers across multiple global markets.
A total of 689 HR decision-makers and 641 non-native assignees participated. The geographic breakdown was as follows:
HR decision-makers: US 110, UK 109, France 53, Germany 54, UAE 55, Kenya 52, Hong Kong 50, Singapore 50, Thailand 53, China 103.
Non-native assignees: US 106, UK 114, France 51, Germany 52, UAE 59, Kenya 66, Hong Kong 49, Singapore 52, Thailand 51, China 41.
The report highlights trends in international assignment success, family support, mental health, and the repatriation experience, providing insights for organisations seeking to optimise their global mobility programmes.
The full report is available to read here: https://www.axaglobalhealthcare.com/en/about-us/reports/world-of-work-reports/
ABOUT AXA HEALTH INTERNATIONAL AND AXA GLOBAL HEALTHCARE
