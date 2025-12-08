Hyundai Mobis Establishes Additional SW R&D Hub in Bengaluru, India

Following the establishment of the integrated R&D center in Hyderabad earlier this year, the company is cultivating a locally self-contained SW hub in the IT-centric city of Bengaluru

Securing additional top-tier local software talent to enhance the role of its Indian R&D center… Opening specialized branch to diversify R&D operations

Bengaluru hosts numerous Indian customers… The branch will develop core components tailored for global customers, including infotainment systems

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on the 8th that it has established a specialized software research branch in Bengaluru, India's IT hub. The company plans to operate this location as a specialized software research branch alongside its existing integrated R&D center in Hyderabad, established earlier this year, pursuing a dual R&D strategy reflecting regional characteristics.

Located in southwest India, Bengaluru is the administrative capital of Karnataka state and hosts a thriving software ecosystem comprising global IT companies, startups, and research institutions. Hyundai Mobis reportedly selected Bengaluru, known for its excellent software development environment, after reviewing potential additional bases across India to meet growing software R&D demand.

The establishment of this specialized research base tailored to regional characteristics also aims to secure top talent. India's diverse languages, cultures, and talent pools vary significantly by region, heavily influenced by local industries. Global automakers and automotive suppliers are also trending toward operating branch offices in major Indian cities.

Hyundai Mobis also considered the concentration of many Indian customers in Bengaluru. By operating a branch office there, the company expects to enhance its global order competitiveness by establishing a system to respond swiftly to local customer requests.

Hyundai Mobis plans to utilize the newly established Bengaluru branch as a specialized hub for infotainment software. The Indian automotive market is currently shifting from compact cars to mid-to-large-sized models. As the adoption of high-value-added electronic components, such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), increases, the demand for the necessary software talent has also grown significantly.

The new branch office also enables Hyundai Mobis to adopt a more flexible local R&D strategy. The existing integrated R&D hub in Hyderabad will continue operating as the local R&D headquarters, focusing on establishing software strategies, collaborating with global research centers, and application development. The Bengaluru branch will handle areas closely linked to hardware, such as frameworks that form the foundation for software functionality implementation. By expanding the scope of software development across these two hubs, the company has established a platform development foundation capable of meeting the requirements of local global customers.

Hyundai Mobis is strengthening its global competitiveness by operating key facilities, including factories and research centers, across India. The company produces modules and core components at its two production hubs in Chennai and Anantapur, while its Gurugram parts hub ensures stable supply of after-sales service parts. Alongside the newly established Bengaluru branch, the integrated research hub in Hyderabad leads software-centric R&D, while Delhi and Chennai host the procurement center and quality center, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis is diversifying its order portfolio from global customers in India while striving to expand its order intake. It has set an aggressive target to increase the order value from Indian customers by approximately six times by 2028 compared to 2025.

