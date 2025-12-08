

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Galderma Group AG (GDERF), a Swiss pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, said on Monday that L'Oréal Groupe plans to acquire an additional 10% stake in the company from Sunshine SwissCo GmbH, a consortium led by EQT, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and Auba Investment Pte. Ltd.



The transaction will lift L'Oréal's shareholding in Galderma to 20%, building on its initial investment in 2024. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.



As part of the increased investment, Galderma said it may nominate two non-independent board candidates from L'Oréal, replacing representatives of the EQT-led consortium.



Galderma also said the companies plan to explore further scientific research collaborations, combining its dermatology expertise with L'Oréal's leadership in the global beauty industry.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News