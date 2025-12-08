Acast AB: Katrin Vogel appointed interim CFO

Acast AB (publ) ("Acast") has appointed Katrin Vogel interim Chief Financial Officer and deputy CEO of Acast, effective as of today until Anders Hägg commences his tenure on January 15, 2026.

Acast today announced that its deputy Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Katrin Vogel, has been appointed interim CFO and deputy CEO, effective immediately. Katrin assumes the role following the departure of Emily Villatte, who has served as CFO since 2019.

As Deputy CFO, Katrin Vogel has played a critical role in managing the company's financial operations, overseeing business controlling and internal risk management. This combined with her six years of leadership experience within the finance organization, makes her qualified to ensure continuity and stability during this transition period.

Katrin Vogel will hold the role of Interim CFO until Anders Hägg commences his tenure on January 15, 2026.

For more information

Katrin Vogel

Interim CFO and deputy CEO, Acast

E-mail: katrin.vogel@acast.com



Investor Relations:

Annika Billberg

Tel: +46 702 67 97 91

E-mail: investors@acast.com

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.



The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm (ACAST).