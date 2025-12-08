

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Monday said their subsidiaries have agreed to partner on the development and commercialisation of Eftilagimod Alfa (efti) in all markets outside North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China.



Efti, Immutep's lead immunotherapy candidate, is currently being evaluated in a registrational Phase III trial as a first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. It is also under investigation across several additional indications, including head and neck cancer, breast cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma.



Under the agreement, Immutep will receive a $20 million upfront payment from Dr. Reddy's and is eligible for up to $349.5 million in potential regulatory, development, and commercial milestone payments, along with double-digit royalties on future sales in the licensed markets.



