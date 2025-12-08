Partnering with the Slovak Academy of Sciences, IonQ bolsters national security and European quantum communications infrastructure

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, through its subsidiary ID Quantique (IDQ), today announced the deployment of Slovakia's first national quantum communication network. Developed in partnership with the Institute of Physics, Slovak Academy of Sciences (IPSAS), the new system features a resilient hybrid architecture designed to strengthen the country's cybersecurity infrastructure and support Europe's quantum digital programs.

The Slovak Quantum Communication Infrastructure (skQCI) project represents a major milestone in Slovakia's contribution to the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) initiative, which seeks to establish a secure quantum-resistant communication backbone covering all European Union (EU) member states and territories. By integrating quantum-safe technologies at a national scale, Slovakia will directly reinforce the security of its most critical institutions.

"The skQCI project is a strategic milestone in fortifying the digital sovereignty of the EU," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "By combining IonQ's quantum-safe networking capabilities with the scientific leadership of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, we are building a secure, resilient, and state-of-the-art quantum communication network that can serve as a model for Europe."

The system will connect multiple metropolitan and remote sites through a state-of-the-art QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) architecture ensuring secure data movement serving four strategic locations. This approach is complemented by a hybrid QKD-PQC (post-quantum cryptography) system for cross-country connection.

"Joining forces on this initiative not only positions Slovakia at the forefront of quantum communication in Europe," said Mario Ziman, director at the Institute of Physics, Slovak Academy of Sciences, "but also demonstrates the real-world use cases of integrating innovative quantum technologies across critical national institutions."

Led by IPSAS, the nation's premier scientific research institution, with the support of Slovak National Center for Quantum Technologies (QUTE.sk), the project underscores Slovakia's commitment to strengthening its strategic research and cybersecurity infrastructure. In the metropolitan area of Bratislava, the skQCI initiative will securely interconnect Slovakia's highly ranked institutions, including the Office of the President (Presidential Palace), the National Security Authority facilities, and the Quantum Pavilion of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

This deployment builds on IonQ's recent launch of its Geneva Quantum Network in Switzerland connecting academic, government, and industry players. It also reinforces IonQ's commitment to Europe through its recent announcement to transform Italy into a quantum hub through the Q-Alliance with the Italian government, the designation of Oxford as IonQ's EMEA headquarters, as well as being named the primary quantum partner for Korea's National Quantum Center of Excellence.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IonQ's newest generation quantum computers, IonQ Tempo and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About Institute of Physics of Slovak Academy of Sciences

The Institute of Physics of Slovak Academy of Sciences is Slovakia's foremost scientific institution, driving excellence in fundamental and strategic research across disciplines. Having dedicated research effort in quantum technologies for more than 25 years IPSAS contributes to Slovakia's technological leadership and innovation capacity. Being known for theoretical achievements in algorithms for quantum cloning and programming, protocols for quantum secret sharing and quantum-enhanced elections, IPSAS has recently initiated an experimental quantum photonics communication program to strengthen the portfolio and expertise of the country in successful deployment of quantum technologies and innovations. From 2022 IPSAS is a member of Slovak National Center for Quantum Technologies.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including but not limited to, the words "building," "accelerating," "position" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's quantum computing capabilities and plans; IonQ's technology driving commercial quantum advantage or delivering scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future; the necessity, effectiveness, and future impacts of IonQ's offerings available today; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, technical roadmap and other expectations; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings; IonQ's ability to deliver higher speed and fidelity gates with fewer errors, enhance information transfer and network accuracy, or reduce noise and errors; IonQ's ability to sell effectively to government entities and large enterprises; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's and its suppliers' businesses; IonQ's ability to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ's ability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ's ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; IonQ's inability to attract and retain key personnel;; the inability of IonQ's suppliers to deliver components that meet expectations timely; changes in U.S. government spending or policy that may affect IonQ's customers; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's patents; and IonQ's ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208505211/en/

Contacts:

IonQ Media contacts:

Cheryl Krauss

cheryl.krauss@ionq.co

Tor Constantino

tor.constantino@ionq.co

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.co