Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced that Eric Gripentrog, Chief Executive Officer & Director and David R. Wells, Financial Counsel will participate in the Sidoti Year End Virtual Investor Conference, to be held December 10-11, 2025.

Mr. Gripentrog and Mr. Wells will meet virtually with investors and present at approximately 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. A live webcast of their presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.functionalbrandsinc.com/investors/ or directly here.

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman, P2i by Kirkman,Healthy Assist by Kirkman; Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and www.kirkmangroup.com.

