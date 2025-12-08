Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 for 30 minutes. To attend, register via the link below to confirm attendance and receive updates.

Metavista3D invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation. The presentation will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Carlson, and Chief Operations Officer, Neil Hide in real time.

Mr. Carlson, and Mr. Hide will deliver the presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com, or ask your questions live during the event.

Metavista3D will be presenting at 10:15 a.m. ET for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717093&tp_key=e9cb5d164a&sti=ddd

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to, among other things, the Emerging Growth Conference and the Company's presentation thereat, the development and expansion of the Company's technology and the Company's business objectives. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such information reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

