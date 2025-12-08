Worksport Ltd.: Worksport to Open AI-Integrated Strategic Distribution Center to Boost National Sales Ramp Up

Expected improvements include 1-2-day delivery for major markets and early cost efficiencies of 10%-15% as volume increases.

WEST SENECA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and automotive accessories, serving both consumer and reseller markets, today announced the opening of its new strategic distribution facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, designed to significantly enhance national shipping speed, lower logistics costs, and expand the Company's growing distribution reach.

The new facility is expected to support ongoing sales growth and margin expansion, in line with corporate growth initiatives detailed in recent Company updates. Management expects this distribution model to serve as pilot framework for the continued strategic U.S. sales and distribution expansion, including targeted Southeast, Texas, and West Coast distribution strategies.

Faster Delivery Across Major Markets, With Early Cost Efficiencies

The Shreveport facility positions Worksport closer to several of its fastest growing states, enabling materially faster delivery times compared to previous routing.

More than 50% of Worksport current customer base is expected to benefit from the expansion by now getting next day or two-day shipping, with Texas and Florida seeing the largest gains.

Early modeling indicates approximate cost efficiencies of 10-15%, with roughly 12% savings in FedEx Zones 2 and 3.

Worksport emphasizes that its initial objective is shipping speed and cost savings are expected to increase naturally as volume scales.

The Company selected Louisiana for its central location within the Southeast shipping corridor and its proximity to major trucking routes feeding Texas and surrounding regions.

AI-Connected, Integrated Logistics

The Shreveport facility is connected directly to Worksport's AI-enabled environment, allowing automated routing, inventory optimization, and real-time shipment tracking. This integration supports faster order processing, improved accuracy, and future scalability.

Quote from Steve Raivio, Director of Sales

"The opening of the Southeast warehouse will now let Worksport resellers in the lower states to sell our product and get it on customers' trucks faster. The biggest barrier is always shipping times, and with the new warehouse we have largely eliminated this challenge. It is expected to help grow our current market substantially as we expand in the largest truck region in the USA. This location is also strategically placed to help with quicker ship times on B2C orders, keeping customers happier in an age where quick delivery is expected. We are excited about the opportunity this warehouse will bring to all aspects of sales for Worksport."

Looking Ahead

Management believes that performance data from the Shreveport facility will guide additional distribution rollouts as Worksport continues to grow. The Company anticipates that its logistics enhancements, combined with its scaling U.S. manufacturing capabilities, will support a broader national footprint across both B2B and B2C markets.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

