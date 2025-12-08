HUB Cyber Security Ltd.: HUB Cyber Security Turns Regulatory Pressure Into Institutional Speed

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Global institutions have lived with the same quiet limitation for decades. Regulation keeps tightening, data volumes keep expanding, and the systems responsible for proving compliance cannot keep up. Banks spend months fixing workflow gaps. Asset managers navigate fragmented reporting tools. Digital-asset platforms fight an endless battle to reassure regulators that their operations are clean. The issue has never been intent. It has always been infrastructure. Most compliance architectures were built for an earlier era of finance.

HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stepped into that environment with a different perspective. Instead of treating compliance as a cost, the company treats it as a performance feature. In HUB's model, speed and trust do not compete. They amplify each other. Institutions that can authenticate data, validate identity, and generate verifiable evidence in real time do not slow down. They move faster.

That shift is embodied inside HUB Compliance, the company's framework built on confidential computing and automated evidence generation. The premise is straightforward. If a system can prove its own behavior at the hardware layer, institutions no longer need to rely on external monitoring, stitched-together dashboards, or audits performed after the fact. Proof becomes part of the transaction itself.

Serving the New Demand Standard

Financial institutions are quick to understand the advantage. Faster onboarding. Faster verification. Faster settlement. Every minute saved compounds across thousands of accounts, trades, and counterparties. Regulators recognize the value as well. When the evidence trail is mathematical and automatic, oversight becomes more predictable and more transparent. HUB's architecture reduces ambiguity, now one of the most expensive inefficiencies in global compliance.

The market validated this approach sooner than expected. HUB recently announced a major commercial win tied to its confidential computing engine. The importance lies in who awarded it. Defense-aligned buyers do not adopt unproven technologies. They adopt systems that have already demonstrated resilience under the harshest conditions. When a solution meets that standard, institutional finance pays attention.

This type of validation accelerates adoption. Institutions often wait for a first mover to de-risk a category. Once that happens, the technology moves from interesting to required. HUB now carries that signal into markets seeking tools that can synchronize regulatory mandates with operational scale.

Giving Clients An Infrastructure to Leap Hurdles

The real constraint in global finance has never been a lack of rules. It has been the lack of infrastructure capable of applying those rules at the speed modern markets demand. HUB is filling that gap with a structural answer rather than a cosmetic adjustment. Confidential computing protects data at its most sensitive point. Automated evidence eliminates uncertainty. HUB Compliance transforms regulatory pressure into operational efficiency.

The shift is profound. Compliance is no longer treated as a back-office burden. It becomes a strategic differentiator. Institutions that can prove integrity in real time advance ahead of those that cannot. They reduce onboarding friction, streamline external audits, and establish a regulatory posture that builds confidence before questions arise.

HUB is positioning itself at the center of that transition. The company is not competing to build another dashboard or monitoring tool. It is competing to build the trust engine the global financial system will rely on. The combination of hardened hardware, confidential computation, and continuous verification is altering how compliance fits into the modern economy.

Momentum over the past two months shows that HUB is entering the market at the exact moment the industry is searching for structural solutions. Institutions face demands they cannot defer and architectures they cannot modernize without a foundational redesign. HUB's framework is built for that reality. The company is not reacting to regulatory pressure. It is redefining what it looks like when speed and certainty operate together.

The long-standing compliance bottleneck is breaking, and HUB Cyber Security is offering the systems positioned to replace it.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB Technologies partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "future," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "seem," "should," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel's economy and HUB's business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB's securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in HUB's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) has been retained by IR Agency, Inc. to provide press releases, editorial insights, and digital media production for HUB Cyber Security Ltd. This content is sponsored. For services rendered from December 5, 2025 through December 12, 2025, HPM has been compensated five thousand dollars (USD) via wire transfer for content creation and syndication related to HUB Cyber Security Ltd. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of creation, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security.

At the time of publication, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. However, individuals or organizations that have retained HPM may hold shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. and may sell those shares during the coverage period. Such sales could place downward pressure on the stock price and result in financial loss for investors.

Any reproduction, redistribution, or syndication of this content must include this disclosure in full. This statement is provided in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable laws governing sponsored communications and paid investor content.

