GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Expands Magno Project with Strategic Claim Acquisition and Advances Exploration Modeling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Brian Scott claims (the "Claims") located in northwestern British Columbia, within the Company's Magno Project area. The newly acquired claims cover 811.17 hectares and further demonstrate GoldHaven's commitment to consolidating its district-scale land position in this highly prospective region.

Highlights:

GoldHaven acquires 811.17 hectares of strategic ground within the Magno Project, strengthening its district-scale land position over the Cassiar Stock intrusive centre.

2025 Magno exploration program successfully completed, with 354 rock samples collected and early results confirming skarn and CRD-style mineralization comparable to Coeur's Silvertip deposit.

Magno Project expanded by more than 5,800 hectares through strategic staking, enabling integrated interpretation of the broader mineralizing system.

VRIFY integration underway, providing advanced 2D and 3D project visualization to support high-priority target generation and 2026 drill planning.

Assay results from the 2025 program expected imminently, with outcomes to guide refined geological modeling and next-phase exploration work.









Figure 1: Updated Magno map referencing the added Scott claims

Magno Project Update:

GoldHaven successfully completed its 2025 summer exploration program at the Magno Project, collecting 354 rock samples across multiple high-priority zones and significantly advancing its understanding of the property's mineralizing system. Fieldwork confirmed the presence of structurally controlled skarn and CRD-style mineralization spatially associated with phases of the Cassiar Stock-an intrusive centre now believed to be the primary driver of mineralization across the project. Early observations highlighted strong geological parallels to Coeur Mining's Silvertip deposit, located within the same Cassiar Terrane, where similar intrusion-related fluid pathways and skarn/CRD systems host high-grade polymetallic mineralization.

Strategic staking expanded Magno by more than 5,800 hectares, consolidating the full extent of the Cassiar Stock and enabling the technical team to evaluate the system at a district scale. Assays from the 2025 program are expected imminently and will further refine the Company's geological and geochemical models.

VRIFY Technology Inc.:

To enhance project visualization and accelerate target generation, GoldHaven has begun integrating all Magno geological, geochemical, and structural datasets into VRIFY, enabling the development of comprehensive 2D and 3D project-scale maps. These models-combined with the ongoing digitization of approximately 11,000 metres of historical drill core-will provide a robust technical foundation for delineating and prioritizing future drill targets. This work will directly support the design of GoldHaven's 2026 exploration campaign, positioning the Magno Project for the next stage of systematic, discovery-focused advancement. With VRIFY integration underway, GoldHaven is leveraging cutting-edge visualization technology to refine its understanding of the Magno mineralizing system, spotlight high-potential targets, and confirm important structural and geochemical trends across the property.

Terms of the agreement:



GoldHaven has entered into a title transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 1st, 2025, with Brian William Scott (the "Vendor"), under which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the claims situated in the Cassiar Mining District, British Columbia (the "Transaction").

As consideration, GoldHaven will pay $5,000 CAD in cash and issue 375,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the Vendor. All Consideration Shares will be subject to a standard Canadian statutory four-month and a day hold period.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: "Our 2025 work at Magno has provided a strong foundation for the next phase of exploration. As we await assay results and advance our technical modeling through VRIFY, we are positioned to refine our understanding of the system and begin shaping a focused set of targets for the 2026 campaign. Consolidating additional strategic ground around this highly prospective land package remains a top priority, as it will significantly enhance the scale and potential of what is already shaping up to be a district-scale opportunity. We are encouraged by the progress to date and look forward to building on this momentum."

About VRIFY Technology Inc.

VRIFY's interactive 3D and 360-degree presentations equip mining companies and investors with powerful visual context, supported by tools that streamline two-way communication and meetings. By offering a faster and more accurate way to discover and assess any mining company's investment potential, the VRIFY platform is building a more transparent mining investment ecosystem.

For information about VRIFY or to join the growing community, please visit www.vrify.com.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

