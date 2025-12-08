SMX Public Limited: Material Authenticity Rebuilt: How CETI and CARTIF Are Driving the Global Identity Layer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Fashion is one of the most complex supply chains in the world. It moves across continents, blends dozens of fiber chemistries, and generates more than one hundred million tons of waste every year. Only about 1% of that waste becomes new fiber. The rest is landfilled, incinerated, or downcycled into low-value fillers.

The industry does not struggle because textiles are impossible to recycle. It struggles because it cannot measure what they are made of. CETI in France, CARTIF in Spain, and A*STAR in Singapore each highlight the same truth. The textile economy only works when materials have identity. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) delivers that identity.

CETI's work with advanced fiber recovery exposes the central challenge. Most textiles contain blends. Cotton mixed with polyester. Elastane integrated into sportswear. Nylon reinforced with specialty dyes. Mechanical recycling systems cannot reliably separate these blends, and chemical recycling systems require accurate input data. A facility may receive 10 tons of material labeled as containing 70% polyester, but the actual content might be 50%. That discrepancy kills yield.

Verified, Not Speculated

With SMX's molecular-level marking, the composition can be verified with near-perfect accuracy. A sorting line that once operated on assumptions can now classify inputs with measurable confidence. Recovery rates jump. Waste volume drops. Circularity becomes scalable.

CARTIF's position in Spain reflects the downstream implications. Europe is moving toward mandatory thresholds for recycled content across fashion, packaging, and textiles. Brands will need to prove the recycled inputs used in garments, not simply declare them. CARTIF's role in circularity R&D demonstrates what the system requires. Traceable fibers. Certified blends. Digital material passports that identify every component in a textile article from manufacturing to reuse. SMX's identity markers allow that data to travel with the fiber itself. This is not a QR code printed on a hangtag. It is molecular memory embedded in the material. A resale platform gains authentic verification. A recycler gains precise classification data. A regulator gains transparency. A brand gains compliance without friction.

A*STAR adds the global industrial dimension. Asia is the center of garment manufacturing, and Singapore's ecosystem focuses on high-performance materials, fiber chemistry, and applied ESG technologies. Their work mirrors CETI and CARTIF but solves problems for the upstream side of the system. Manufacturers need process stability. They need to confirm real recycled content. They need to prevent counterfeit material substitution, which continues to drain billions from the global fashion economy.

SMX solves these challenges by applying an identity that cannot be removed, forged, or overwritten. A verified fiber retains 25% higher resale value in secondary markets. A verified garment moves through international trade with less documentation friction. A verified recycled feedstock becomes premium-grade input for manufacturers who must meet precise ESG commitments.

The Sum Total Can Be Massive

The financial implications are massive. The global counterfeit fashion market exceeds $500 dollars. The lack of traceability leads to double-digit efficiency losses for recyclers. The inability to verify blends prevents the recovery of billions of dollars in reusable fibers every year. CETI, CARTIF, and A*STAR all point toward the same solution. Give textiles identity. Once identity exists, authenticity becomes measurable. ESG claims become provable. Circularity becomes industrial.

SMX provides the backbone that ties these nodes together. France strengthens recovery. Spain strengthens compliance. Singapore strengthens manufacturing integrity. The common thread is verification. Without it, the global textile market continues leaking value at every stage. With it, the industry gains a circular architecture that preserves materials instead of discarding them.

Fashion has always communicated identity. Now the materials themselves finally have it.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

