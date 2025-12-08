

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Mars, Inc., a company dealing with pet care, snacking and food, announced that it has received unconditional approval from the European Commission for its pending acquisition of Kellanova (K).



Along with this recent development, all required regulatory approvals and clearances for the pending transaction have been obtained.



As per the deal, Kellanova's portfolio of snacking brands, which includes Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, RXBAR and Kellogg's international cereal brands, will join the existing Mars Snacking portfolio. The combined business is expected to generate around $36 billion in annual revenues.



Upon closing of the acquisition, Kellanova's common stock will be delisted and will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



The deal is expected to close on December 11, 2025.



Currently, K is trading at $83.44, up 0.37 percent on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News