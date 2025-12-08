Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the
Identify code of the
Transaction
Identify code of
Total daily
Daily
Market
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/01/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.9527
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/02/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
59.3808
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.8687
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.8292
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.9334
XPAR
TOTAL
100 000
58.9930
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
