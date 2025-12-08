OXE Marine AB: OXE Marine Signs New Financing Agreements And Secures A Total Of SEK 49.2 Million For All-time-buy To Support Transition From BMW To GM Powertrains

OXE Marine AB (publ) ("OXE Marine" or "the Company") has signed new financing agreements and secured a total of SEK 49.2 million (approximately EUR 4.5 million) to fund an All-Time-Buy ("ATB") of BMW engines. The Company has signed (i) an agreement with SEB regarding a working capital overdraft facility totalling SEK 30 million (the "SEB Facility"), and (ii) loan agreements with Tedde Jeansson and Powersports Plus LLC (part of Outdoor Network), two of the Company's largest shareholders, totalling SEK 19.2 million (the "Shareholder Loans"). Following the announcement made on 13 November 2025 regarding the Company's new strategic supply and development agreement with GM Marine, the Company confirms that its existing engine supply agreement with BMW AG ("BMW") will conclude following this ATB purchase, enabling a smooth transition to GM powertrains for OXE's next-generation diesel outboards.

OXE Marine and BMW have entered into an ATB agreement under which OXE will acquire a sufficient quantity of BMW engines to ensure uninterrupted market supply during the transition between the two powertrain platforms. This purchase secures continued delivery of OXE's current models powered by BMW diesel engines while preparations advance for the introduction of the new GM-based product line. Under the agreement, BMW will continue to supply spare parts for several years, ensuring long-term aftermarket support for existing customers. By signing the SEB Facility and the Shareholder Loans, the Company has secured a total of SEK 49.2 million (approximately EUR 4.5 million) to fund the ATB of BMW engines The terms and conditions of the SEB Facility and the Shareholder Loans have been determined through negotiations with the lenders at arm's length and the board of directors assesses the terms and conditions to be in line with market conditions. In addition to the SEB Facility and the Shareholder Loans, the Company has already invested SEK 19 million of its existing cash resources to the ATB plan. In total, the Company will invest SEK 65 million in powerheads, securing a stable and long-term supply pipeline of engines for the marine market.

Main terms and conditions of the SEB Facility and the Shareholder Loans:

The SEB Facility amounts to a total of SEK 30 million and contains customary terms and conditions for this type of financing including (i) an up front fee of 0.50 per cent of the total amount, (ii) a facility fee of 1.00 per cent to be paid yearly in advance, and (iii) a client interest rate of currently 5.25 per cent (SEB Base rate, currently 1.75 per cent + margin 3.5 per cent).

The SEB Facility matures no later than 1 December 2026 with a possibility to extend for an additional 12 month-period, subject to credit approvals.

The SEB Facility is personally and fully guaranteed by Tedde Jeansson, and he shall, as compensation for the guarantee, receive a guarantee fee corresponding to 1.5 per cent of the Company's SEB Facility. In addition, chattel mortgages in OXE Marine AB have been pledged to the bank as deposit securities for the SEB Facility.

The Shareholder Loans amount to a total of SEK 19.2 million and accrue interest at an annual interest rate of 5.25 per cent on the utilized loan amount, and matures 1 December 2026. The Company is entitled to repay the Shareholder Loans, including accrued interest, at any time prior to the maturity date, at no additional cost.

"The collaboration with BMW has played an important role in OXE's development, helping us establish a strong position in the commercial marine market with a proven, fuel-efficient, and durable powertrain," said Paul Frick, CEO of OXE Marine AB. "The All-Time-Buy agreement allows us to maintain production and fully support our customers during the transition to the next generation of engines co-developed with GM Marine. This reinforces our strategy of partnering with major automotive manufacturers to bring the latest engine technologies to the marine sector, while ensuring continuity of engine and spare parts supply throughout transition periods."

As OXE enters this next phase, the Company remains focused on ensuring a seamless shift from BMW to GM powertrains. Customers can expect continued access to high-performance, fuel-efficient diesel outboards and consistent aftermarket support across OXE's global commercial and governmental markets.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Frick, CEO, OXE Marine AB, paul.frick@oxemarine.com, +46 (0) 703 25 06 20

Jonas Wikström, Chairman of the Board, OXE Marine AB jonas.wikstrom@oxemarine.com, +46 (0) 70 753 65 66

About OXE Marine

OXE Marine AB (publ) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high torque transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. Enabling improved performance and fuel efficiency in an outboard, OXE Marine redefines possibilities in the marine sector.

OXE Marine AB (publ) is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market (STO: OXE). Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that OXE Marine is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-08 18:00 CET.